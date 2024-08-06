Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 1.8 %

PNR traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.