Perfect Moment Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 6th (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Perfect Moment’s (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 6th. Perfect Moment had issued 1,334,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,004,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Perfect Moment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Perfect Moment in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Perfect Moment Stock Down 3.3 %
Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.
Perfect Moment Company Profile
Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perfect Moment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.