Perfect Moment Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 6th (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Perfect Moment’s (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 6th. Perfect Moment had issued 1,334,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,004,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Perfect Moment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Perfect Moment in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Perfect Moment stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18. Perfect Moment has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

