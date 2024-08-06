Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 116,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 352,377 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $17.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 492,128 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

