Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.08. 2,075,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,187. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

