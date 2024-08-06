Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells $2,892,500.00 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 1,652,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

