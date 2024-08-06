Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.41.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. 235,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,492. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $198,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.