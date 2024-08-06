Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIM. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

