Piper Sandler Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $86.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.47.

NYSE:AIG opened at $70.13 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,590,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

