Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Bank of America cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 634,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $130.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

