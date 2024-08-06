PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.93 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $9.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00103947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

