Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.