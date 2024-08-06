Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Priority Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
