Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 1% Higher

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $169.82. 1,711,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,647,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.06.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $396.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,638. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

