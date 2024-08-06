Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Progyny also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11 to $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 2,399,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

