PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $468,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 320,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

