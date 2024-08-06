PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $468,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 320,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Read Our Latest Report on PubMatic
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.