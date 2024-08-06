Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 642,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,837. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini purchased 138,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

