Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 78,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 39,842 shares.The stock last traded at $30.80 and had previously closed at $30.33.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $501.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
Featured Stories
