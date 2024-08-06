Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 293,437 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.38.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
