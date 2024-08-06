Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 293,437 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

