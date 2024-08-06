QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 9,296,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,568. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.68.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

