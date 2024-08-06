Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.460-5.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.5 million-$601.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.6 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.46 to $5.62 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.09.

QLYS traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 782,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,207. Qualys has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock worth $4,060,450. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

