Quantum (QMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 87,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,413. The company has a market cap of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

