Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,598.05 or 0.99880016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

