Quent Capital LLC Buys 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,066.19. 421,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,045.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $765.28 and a 1-year high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

