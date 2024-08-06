Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VWO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 13,327,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

