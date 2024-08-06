Quent Capital LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.42 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.