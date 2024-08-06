Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 249,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,932. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

