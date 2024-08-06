Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,316. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.