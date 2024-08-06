Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $30,515,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after buying an additional 318,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $24,861,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.