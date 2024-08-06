R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.30 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock remained flat at $13.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,273. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.