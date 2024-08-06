Radicle Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $54.34 million and $8.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

