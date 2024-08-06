Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.