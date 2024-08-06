Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $833-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.15 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.53 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RPD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPD

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.