Raymond James Analysts Give Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) a C$1.80 Price Target

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) received a C$1.80 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Colabor Group Stock Performance
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Colabor Group
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
