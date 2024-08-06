Raymond James Analysts Give Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) a C$1.80 Price Target

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) received a C$1.80 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colabor Group stock remained flat at C$1.27 during trading on Tuesday. 33,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$129.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. Colabor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

