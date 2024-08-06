Raymond James Increases M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $210.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MHO stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $148.80. 153,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $173.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.