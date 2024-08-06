Raymond James Increases M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $210.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
MHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
