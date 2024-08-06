RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $280.51

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $280.51 and last traded at $274.86, with a volume of 349691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.59.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

