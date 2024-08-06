Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Realty Income by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

