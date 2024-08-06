Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,235. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

