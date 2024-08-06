Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.