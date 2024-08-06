Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.
Realty Income Stock Performance
NYSE:O opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
