Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,812. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
