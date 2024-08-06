Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.09 on Monday, reaching $1,066.19. 444,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,045.15 and a 200-day moving average of $984.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $765.28 and a twelve month high of $1,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.