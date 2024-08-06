Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

