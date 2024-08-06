Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 25,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relmada Therapeutics

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.