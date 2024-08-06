Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Renasant stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. 1,400,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after buying an additional 247,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

