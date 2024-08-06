Reviewing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 14.97% 10.44% 1.65% Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07%

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $194.70 million 0.93 $55.08 million $2.12 3.66 Greenidge Generation $74.56 million 0.27 -$29.51 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

