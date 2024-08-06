Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 640,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,135. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

