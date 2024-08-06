Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,281. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

