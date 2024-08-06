Ronald J. Lataille Sells 1,598 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

UFPT stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $335.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,798,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

