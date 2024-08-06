Rosenblatt Securities Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $261.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $261.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.29.

AAPL opened at $209.27 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

