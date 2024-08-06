Roth Mkm Cuts Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target to $60.00

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Iradimed has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $555.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

