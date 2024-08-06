Roth Mkm Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $45.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

